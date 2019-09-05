Mum’s birthday plea for son goes viral

The youngster is confined to a wheelchair because of epidermolysis bullosa, which results in painful skin blisters and sores Picture: SWNS/Mega

The youngster is confined to a wheelchair because of epidermolysis bullosa, which results in painful skin blisters and sores Picture: SWNS/Mega

A heartbroken mother is appealing for birthday cards for her disabled son who told her he's "had enough of life".

Rhys Williams, 13, from Manchester in the UK, is living in constant pain as he battles a rare life-limiting and agonising skin condition since he was born.

His mum Tanya Williams wasn't sure whether Rhys would ever reach his teenage years.

She is now pleading for help to save her now 13-year-old son who is confined to a wheelchair because of severe epidermolysis bullosa, The Sun reported.

Many have taken to social media to tell the young boy just how strong and brave he is.

"Stay strong little man! You are one brave boy and cute x x from Wiltshire!," one Facebook user wrote.

"Rhys. Have a fantastic birthday darling. You are a very brave young man. And so many people love you. Big hugs to Yr mum xx," added another.

Rhys' condition results in painful skin blisters, sores and has even caused his fingers to fuse together.

He is so much pain he wishes "a butterfly would come and take him away" and his devastated mum is desperate to show him he has something to fight for.

"The last few months, he's had enough of life," Tanya said.

"He's had enough of being in pain with the sores. He just wants to give up, he doesn't want to fight anymore. What do you do as a mum?"

CARD APPEAL

Ahead of his 14th birthday on September 21, his 36-year-old mum is asking for cards to be sent Rhys' way in the hope of showing him that people care.

"He's such a happy boy most of the time but recently it's a struggle to try and get through to him. I don't think he can fight much longer, his life depends on this," Tanya said.

"Rhys' life revolves around school, Xbox, sleep, repeat. He doesn't want to go out because he doesn't like the way people look at him.

Due to the worldwide support and interest in people wanting to send Rhys a birthday card, the best address is disclosed at the bottom of the story.

"A card will be on its way," one person on Facebook wrote.

"I've read this and sent a card straight away. It's very upsetting to think of this young lad going through all the trauma. My heart aches for him. Hope you have a fab birthday Rhys. I've stored address for Christmas too. Wee soul. Xxx," said another.

Many have taken to social media to show their support. Picture: Facebook/ The Sun

They have sent messages saying for Rhys to stay strong. Picture: Facebook/ The Sun

His bravery has touched many around the world. Picture: Facebook/ The Sun

The condition causes Rhys' skin and internal tissue to blister at the slightest knock or rub, leaving him with painful open wounds.

He is now reliant on a wheelchair as he is unable to straighten his legs due to the fusing of the skin at the back of his knees.

His frail body is covered in bandages, which have to be changed three times a day to prevent him from developing deadly infections.

"His condition causes his skin to fall off or blister at the slightest touch. His fingers have webbed and his hands fused," Tanya said.

His pain is so severe he even has to take morphine to try to control it, while his family are unable to hug him.

He is unable to play outside with friends, go on holidays, attend birthday parties and even go shopping in public with his family.

He also has to be fed through a tube, as eating solid food can cause his gullet to blister.

The family has made similar appeals before, gathering Christmas cards from Bolton residents to decorate the house and cheer up Rhys.

Last time he was treated to hundreds of festive wishes and loved getting each one in the post.

Tanya said: "Every single card he received, he opened them with so much joy.

"He came home from school and he would see these Christmas cards.

"He got hundreds at a time.

"It showed him that he still needs to fight, that there's people out there who do care and do love him.

"Hopefully it can make him see that not everything is bad."

Cards can be sent to 40 Whalley Ave, Bolton, BL1 5UD.

