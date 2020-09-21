Mum’s Christmas photo sparks fiery debate

A woman who shared photos of a huge stash of Christmas gifts she bought for her toddler has sparked a fiery online debate.

The Gold Coast mum took to popular Facebook group Christmas Mums Australia to share her excitement over the goodies she has been buying for her two-year-old daughter.

Included in the pile were several dolls, books, Play-Doh and Wiggles kits and puzzles with the mum revealing she still had "about $1500 in lay-bys to pick up".

Left on her list is a bike, trampoline and Barbie Dream House.

"My Christmas stash for little miss two," she captioned the two images, adding "love you my little princess".

A Gold Coast mum has sparked a fiery online debate after sharing photos of all the presents she has already bought her daughter for Christmas. Picture: Facebook/ChristmasMumsAustralia

The mum said she still has ‘about $1500 in lay-bys’ to pick-up for her two-year-old. Picture: Facebook/ChristmasMumsAustralia

The woman's post has been bombarded with hundreds of mixed comments, ranging from fellow mums in awe of her generosity, to others branding it "ridiculous" and "too much" - with the group's administrator forced to step in.

"That's ridiculous for a two-year-old," one member of the group wrote.

"Put that money into a bank account for a uni fund or a car or a house. Something that is actually going to help her," another added.

"You're setting her up for disappointment. Trust me," a third person wrote.

"Wow that is a lot. I thought I gave my kids a lot, which I do, but this year I've decided not to," another woman wrote, adding: "I end up having too much in my house and it's getting to me so I've decided not to buy so much and get them things they are going to actually play with more and use."

The woman’s post garnered hundreds of comments in popular Facebook group Christmas Mums Australia. Picture: Facebook/ChristmasMumsAustralia

Some of the negative comments prompted the group admin to step in and warn the more than 16,000 group members not to get nasty.

"This is a warning to all who feel the need to comment negatively. If you continue you will be deleted and blocked from the group," the admin wrote.

But it only fuelled the fire more.

"So we're only allowed to comment if we are in complete agreement with excessive spending? Any other viewpoint or input is just removed? Why?" one person asked.

Some praised her generosity while others accused her of ‘spoiling’ the child. Picture: Facebook/ChristmasMumsAustralia

"My comment was just removed by admin as well! Pfftt! Bottom line is we have to all fall into line apparently!" another added.

However, many came to the defence of the mum saying she "wasn't asking for people's opinions".

"It's no-one's business how much anyone buys for their kids," the woman continued, while others told her to "ignore the haters".

Some comments were deleted by the admin after a warning was issued. Picture: Facebook/ChristmasMumsAustralia

Many thought wished they were organised like the mum when it came to Christmas shopping. Picture: Facebook/ChristmasMumsAustralia

"There are some rude people; good on you for being so organised. I wish I was. You have done a great job and forget the haters, they are just jealous," one woman wrote.

"Oh look out your (sic) about to cop it from the 'too many presents police,'" another added.

A third person said she was "so disgusted" by the negative comments, particularly because it is meant to be a "happy group for Christmas and you're all being horrible".

RELATED: Aldi receipt causes huge divide

Others condemned the admin’s warning that those who leave negative comments will be blocked and removed from the group. Picture: Facebook/ChristmasMumsAustralia

"If you don't like what this mum has bought then scroll on. I don't buy a lot of toys but I don't judge this mum and I sure as hell don't need to tell her my two cents either like all of you are," the frustrated woman wrote.

"I think each to their own … good on you if this is what you want to do for your little ones!

But this frightens me … imagine trying to put all these new toys away!" one woman joked.

Others said after such a tough year with coronavirus, "we need extra joy this year".

Originally published as Mum's Christmas photo sparks fiery debate