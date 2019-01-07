Mum's Christmas tree hack will save you hours of frustration

PUTTING up the tree seems so exciting each year. That is until you open a box of baubles only to find it's gone mouldy, or has a spider living in it, or you carefully wrapped everything p and promptly put it somewhere that you'll absolutely never find it again.

Then, once you do have the damn thing up, it's just a matter of time until it has to come down, and everything needs to pulled off, piece by piece and packed up into boxes, and all the little helpers you had volunteering to decorate the tree have mysteriously disappeared now that it's time to tidy up.

Well, one mum has shared her genius hack for packing away her Christmas tree, and it is the solution to ALL of these problems.

"My new time-saving Christmas tree invention. No more decorating/un-decorating. Wrap it and store it!" Wrote Renae Krivitz.

Renae Krivitz | Facebook

If you want to take the lights off the tree before storing it, you can try this old faithful toilet roll trick.

The hack involves using the roll - you can even use an old foil or cling wrap roll if you have a larger bunch - to wind up your lights to avoid them getting tangled in their usual fashion.

Simply tape one end of your lights to the roll and begin winding the lights around it until you reach the end of the lights. That's it! Too easy, right?

If you've run out of loo rolls, others are suggesting to use a piece of leftover cardboard from the kids' toys they got for Christmas. All you need to do is cut a slit at the end of the sheet of cardboard to secure the end of the lights in, and continue winding until you reach the end. Again, simple!

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.