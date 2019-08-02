Mum’s final act before killing kids

A mum's final act before she murdered her two young daughters has been revealed in chilling CCTV footage.

Louise Porton was seen on camera calmly filling her car up with petrol - while her 16-month-old daughter lay dying in the back seat.

Porton, 23, murdered her two young daughters, Lexi Draper, 3, and Scarlett Vaughan, 16 months, after claiming they "got in the way" of her sex life.

Louise Porton was seen filling up her car with petrol, as her daughter lay dying inside. Picture: CPS

In the early hours of January, 15 last year, the fetish model strangled her daughter Lexi to death, then continued to work as if nothing had happened.

Just 24 hours after Lexi's death, Porton had accepted 41 social media friend requests.

She waited a few more weeks before killing her last surviving daughter on February 1.

Porton was heard "laughing" at a funeral parlour just two days before she strangled Scarlett to death.

Now the convicted murderer is facing life behind bars after a jury found her guilty of two counts of murder in the Birmingham Crown Court this month.

CCTV shows Porton’s final moments before she killed her daughters for ruining her sex life. Picture: CPS

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Scarlett and Lexi's father, Chris Draper, paid tribute to his little girls, saying the "only comfort" is that both girls are together.

Porton's mother, Sharon, refused to attend her murder trial, saying she now "hates" her daughter for taking away her grandchildren.

Sharon's partner, who is known only as Mr Vaughn, said: "She has no interest in her but hates her for what she has done."

He also slammed the UK's Social Services Department, saying they "failed the family".

"They should have taken the other kid, protected her or given her to her dad or another family member, but they did nothing. It's awful," Mr Vaughn said.

VILE TRIBUTE

In November last year - nine months after Scarlett's death - Porton posted a chilling tribute to her daughters on Facebook, accompanied by two photographs.

"Mommy's angels taken from me too soon. You will never be forgotten. RIP," Porton wrote.

Pictures from her escort profile show how Porton lured men by fulfilling their fetishes. She dressed in air stewardess, zombie or sailor costumes under the working name "Lollypop".

She promised strangers looking for sex: "I'm open to all types of photo shoots so just ask me and you never know."



She would then meet her clients for photo shoots before performing sex acts for cash - regularly leaving her girls with her parents or landlady.

The court heard that before the murders, Porton left Lexi lying in a hospital bed while she agreed to send explicit pictures and perform sex acts with a client.

Porton had also carried out internet searches on her phone two hours before little Lexi died - including how long it took a body to "go cold up to the shoulder".

Another read: "Is it true you sh*t yourself when you die?", while one asked: "For how long after drowning can someone be resuscitated?"

After she had killed her eldest daughter Lexi, Porton went through the charade of driving her body to the hospital in an attempt to cover up her crime.

She would later joke: "I had two, now down to one."

Porton worked as a fetish model and would often dress as a sailor, a zombie or an air stewardess. Picture: Supplied

FETISH MODEL KILLER

Porton exchanged a series of messages with a hospital security guard she had met after taking Lexi's body to the hospital and agreed to meet a photographer to perform sex acts on him.

When asked why, she simply said: "Because I hadn't been paid at the time from Universal Credit."

Universal Credit is a national benefit scheme in the UK.

Just 18 days later, Porton strangled Scarlett, then dialled the "non-emergency" medical help number - 111 - to say her daughter was unresponsive and suffering from the flu.

Porton was convicted of killing both her daughters. Picture: Facebook/LouisePorton

CCTV footage showed Porton carrying what police alleged was Scarlett's dead body from a hotel in Rugby where she had been staying.

Porton strenuously denied this, claiming it was "entirely false" to suggest Scarlett was already dead.

But according to a paramedic who responded to Porton's 111 call that evening, the little girl was "freezing and completely lifeless" when he arrived.

Text messages, sent by Porton to a friend on the night of Scarlett's death, show her asking for money and explaining that "I'm not loosin another baby" as she drove her lifeless body to the hospital.

Text messages sent by Porton at the time of Scarlett’s death. Picture: CPS

CCTV footage also showed Porton filling up her car with petrol during the period when jurors heard the little girl had already been killed.

After each of her murders, Porton remained "calm and emotionless" and was overheard laughing at a funeral parlour as she arranged Lexi's burial, two days before killing Scarlett.

Prosecutors said it appeared to the funeral arranger that Porton was "using FaceTime and that she was speaking to a man".

The 23-year-old mother also "yawned" when asked what she wanted to do with her daughters' belongings, acting like "someone who had lost their goldfish" rather than their two beautiful children.

"Louise didn't deserve to have children treating them that way. She is a sicko," her close family friend Tina said.

Porton's other family friend Donna Halls said Porton was "a bad mum".

"If I bumped into her, I would belt her and they could send me to jail, I don't care," Ms Halls said.

"She deserves everything she gets."

Porton killed her kids for ruining her sex life. Picture: Supplied

The court heard Porton regularly ignored her children, spending three hours each day chatting to men on dating apps and using sites like MeetMe and Badoo to distribute kinky pictures.

One customer said Porton told them they could "have sex despite being in a shared room with both children present, if they're quiet".

In another message exchange, Porton revealed she'd had sex in a van with a man called "Simple Simon" while her children slept unsupervised.

She told a punter called Jayce: "Tell me how much you put in and I will do pictures. If you put enough in we can meet up and I will f**k you," she said.

Porton once agreed to do a photo shoot for a man, telling him she would perform sex acts for $535 and he could "do whatever he wanted" to her.

Porton would spend hours on her phone, soliciting sex work and photo shoots from strangers. Picture: Supplied

'WHY WOULD I KILL MY OWN KIDS?

Porton repeatedly denied having anything to do with her daughters' deaths, telling police: "Why would I kill my own kids?

"My children were never an inconvenience to me and I accommodated my lifestyle and personal life around them," Porton claimed.

"It is correct that life as a single mother was financially difficult, but I never asked anyone for money. Any suggestion that I used my daughter's ill health or death to make any money is wholly inaccurate and wrong."

Porton is awaiting her sentence following her conviction. Picture: Warwickshire Police

During the trial, Porton attempted to appear like a good mum, saying she never regretted giving birth to either Lexi or Scarlett, whose dad was banned from seeing them.

"They were always giving me something to do," she told the court.

"I would take them to places, play parks, and try to give them everything they wanted."

But the mother's former landlord, Leigh-Anne Bradley, painted a very different picture of the mum to the court, claiming she would palm her kids off at every opportunity.

She also testified that Porton would get frustrated and swear at her children on the "rare" times she tried to look after them herself.

"They would cry and not always do what she asked them to do," Ms Bradley said.

"She would tell them to shut the f**k up or she would give them something to cry for."

Porton tried to paint herself as a good mother throughout her murder trial. Picture: Facebook/LouisePorton

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Superintendent Pete Hill said he would never be able to understand why Porton murdered her children.

"It is clear from the evidence that Porton tried to kill her daughter Lexi on at least two occasions prior to her death on January 15, 2018," Sup Hill said.

"Not content with killing one of her children, she did exactly the same to her other daughter Scarlett."

Supt Hill said Porton repeatedly lied to friends, family and professionals "to cover her tracks".

"At no point throughout the whole investigation has she ever shown any real signs of emotion," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the families of Lexi and Scarlett."

Porton is due to be sentenced today.

