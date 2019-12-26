Mum’s incredible ‘extra’ Kmart cubby

The ultimate Kmart cubby comes with a miniature Mercedes convertible, carport and built-in petrol pump. Picture: Facebook/Dale Pakenham

Creative Aussie mums with a little imagination and a seemingly endless supply of cash have revealed exactly what can be done with an ordinary Kmart cubby.

Their efforts show how it is possible to transform the wooden $199 abode into a lavish miniature home, complete with a range of stylish extras.

One mother recently wowed thousands after taking to Facebook to share a series of snaps showcasing her stunning DIY effort.

"Did I go overboard?" she captioned images revealing a mini home that came with a carport, convertible Merc, wooden decking and a tiny covered barbecue.

Did this mum go overboard? Her mini mansion includes a carport, a Mercedes convertible, decking and outdoor lighting. Picture: Facebook/Dale Pakenham

To help those keen to replicate, the mum explained what she did to make the cubby more extravagant.

She said she extended the depth of the cubby by 600mm by adding extra roofing at the front of the home.

This section of the home, which included the carport she built herself, was covered in Colorbond steel and tinted Laserlite.

Other renovations included a raised timber floor, wooden Merbau decking, along with a picket fence made from trellis, solar outdoor lighting and LED interior lighting.

"All painted in weather shield, sprayed with a airless gun," the mum said, adding: "Ramp and interior fit out in the works!"

Her stunning handiwork has been praised extensively on Facebook where her post has had more than 5000 reactions and a stream of positive comments.

"You haven't gone overboard at all," said one person. "They're only little once and this is AWESOME!!"

As well as extending the roof, the cubby features raised flooring and Merbau decking. Picture: Facebook/Dale Pakenham

"OMG! Love it! I just showed hubby what we have to do for our son's birthday as he got an electric car for Xmas," said another.

A third chimed in: "That is so extra!"

Another said: "Everyone wants to talk about being 'too much' or 'overboard' but if I had the money and time I would give my kids the absolute world."

A few remarking on the post said they thought the mum may have gone just a little overboard, but as far as they were concerned the cubby was still a winner.

"Overboard or not, who cares - it's freaking amazing! Well done!" said one.

Another said perhaps the mum's gift was a "little" excessive "but who are we to judge how you spoil your kid?"

This creative mother revealed how she transformed her child’s Kmart cubby into a miniature Harley Davidson workshop. Picture: Facebook/Jade Thom

Meanwhile, on a Facebook paged dedicated to Kmart hacks, another mum revealed how she recently transformed her $199 cubby into a miniature motorbike workshop.

Her makeover also included a carport, along with a tiny electric motorbike, and the house itself was painted in shades of grey and orange to match Harley Davidson signage.

"Yay! My cubby house makeover is done ready for my boy tomorrow," she wrote alongside a snap she shared to social media on Christmas Eve.

As to be expected, her post was flooded with reactions and at the time of writing she had garnered close to 7000 likes and more than 600 comments

"OMG this is legit the coolest thing I've ever seen hahaha my dad and brothers would love this!!!" said one person.

Another added" Wow! I absolutely love this. You are very talented. Any child would just love this.!"

"One of the best cubby hacks I've seen for a boy. Great job." a third said.