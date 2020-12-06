Mum’s mega splurge on Christmas gifts

For the past six months, A'leasha has been sporadically adding gifts to the stash on the top shelf of her walk-in wardrobe.

It all started back in June, when the Queensland mum picked up her first Christmas present at the Big W Toy Mania sale for her two young kids.

Since then, she has purchased gifts for them whenever she spots something interesting - especially focusing on getting things for her three-year-old daughter, as her son is only six weeks old and a little too young to appreciate Christmas.

But she hasn't really been keeping track of how much she has spent.

"So I was a little surprised to realise I'd spent around $1,400 on my daughter's Christmas presents - but we were planning on buying the bigger items anyway, and I know that she will love it," she tells Kidspot.

"Given her issues with adjusting with having a new baby in the house, and the less attention she is getting, we feel as though she needs to be spoiled and have more focus on her this Christmas."

Want to join the family? Sign up to our Kidspot newsletter for more stories like this

A'leasha wants to spoil her daughter this Christmas as she adjusts to having a new baby brother. Picture: Supplied

"WE NORMALLY SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH OUR FAMILIES"

A'leasha says that she also wants to make this Christmas extra-special for her daughter as it is the first year they won't be with their families.

Usually, they spent Christmas Eve with A'leasha's in-laws for dinner, gifts and carols - with their daughter also allowed to open one present from her parents before bed.

On Christmas Day, A'leasha's family comes for breakfast and the celebrations continue.

"But we moved to Townsville from Brisbane at the beginning of the year, away from our friends and family," A'leasha adds.

"So we will be all on our own for Christmas this year."

RELATED: Incredible act of generosity at toy store

So far the Queensland mum has spent around $1400 and counting on her daughter's Christmas presents. Picture: Supplied

"SO FAR I'VE SPENT $1400 ON MY GIRL'S CHRISTMAS PRESENTS"

In order to make the day feel special, A'leasha has made sure to pick up her a wide variety of gifts for her daughter.

So far, she has bought pyjamas, a trampoline, a climbing frame, dress-up costumes, dolls, LEGO, Mr Potato Head game, clothing, Bluey figurines and books.

A'leasha says she thinks that she's spent around $1400 so far - and plans to spend more if she sees any other good presents - but doesn't have an exact number as she "doesn't put a budget on Christmas".

"We always pay for everything upfront though. We never use credit cards or AfterPay options," she adds.

"We always have money available. We spread out the cost throughout the year and buy when we see things cheap/on sale rather than having a big hit at Christmas."

RELATED: Gwyneth's NSFW Christmas gift

The Christmas presents include a trampoline for her daughter (left) and a Jumperoo for her newborn son (right). Picture: Supplied

"MY NEWBORN SON IS TOO LITTLE TO REALISE IT'S CHRISTMAS"

When it comes to her son's presents, A'leasha says that she has spent significantly less.

She has only bought around $200 worth of gifts as she feels like the newborn will be too little to realise that it's Christmas anyway.

"In years to come we will try to be more 'even' with how much we spend on each child," she says.

"But this year, I've just bought him some bath toys, soft blocks, clothing, rattles, baby toys and a Jumperoo.

"He'll also be able to use the trampoline and climbing frame when he is old enough."

RELATED: Mum's $1.50 Kmart wrapping hack

A'leasha wants her daughter to have a memorable Christmas and to enjoy her many presents. Picture: Supplied

"SPEND WHATEVER YOU CAN ON YOUR KIDS AT CHRISTMAS"

A'leasha knows that some people may criticise her for spending so much on Christmas - but wants to remind them that it's all about circumstance.

"If you can do it within your means, then I don't see an issue with any amount," she says.

"But people shouldn't have to go into debt over this one day of the year.

"As long as you are able to afford what you are buying, sure, go ahead!

"Just don't brag to others how much you have spent or bought who cannot afford as much as you."

This article was originally published on Kidspot and is reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Mum's mega splurge on Christmas gifts