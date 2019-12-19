Does this mum’s ‘pointless’ Kmart hack 'ruin' Christmas?

“I encourage everyone to do the same! Let’s end the paper cuts and over priced wrapping that has a single use! Let’s do the best for ourselves and put gifts into a large storage box for them to sift through!”

Most of us probably remember tearing into plenty of wrapping paper as children at Christmas.

However, one mum has come up with what she believes is a more sustainable alternative - but not everyone agrees.

Posting to the Kmart Home & Hacks Facebook page, the mum enthusiastically shared her solution to buying wasteful wrapping paper at Christmas.

"(I) will use these spray painted storage containers from Kmart for all my children for ALL events where they receive gifts," the mum wrote, adding she was "DONE wrapping anything".

"I encourage everyone to do the same! Let's end the paper cuts and over priced wrapping that has a single use! Let's do the best for ourselves and put gifts into a large storage box for them to sift through!"

However not everyone agreed, with one mum saying the hack was "pointless" as it was just giving your children "a tub of stuff".

"Kinda takes away from the magic in my opinion," she wrote. "Santa doesn't have a warehouse full of stackable tubs."

"Is this for real? What a boring Xmas - the anticipation of each present is also a fun part!

I hate wrapping but I do it for my child," another commented.

"Whole reason for kids excitement starts with unwrapping gifts, not taking the lid off a box. We can't be kill joys for everything guys," one wrote, while another added: "The kids love to unwrap presents not open a lid."

"Umm I am all for being sustainable, but now you're just trying to ruin Christmas," one person wrote.

Others argued there were better solutions than a plastic tub, with some mums explaining that they used Santa sacks or fabric instead of wrapping paper.

"Pillow cases and clothing wrapped around presents is more fun. And doubles as a present," one wrote.

"Maybe use a sack or something next time as it's still plastic which is actually worse. You can also get recycled & recyclable wrapping paper. Please stop/reduce how much plastic you buy," another commented.

Meanwhile, some mums pointed out that while they liked the concept, they would have a hard time getting their family to go along with it.

"I like this … but my toddlers like unwrapping the paper more than the gift," one commenter posted. "But for when they get older I think this is a great idea for saving on waste!"

After the mixed feedback the mum edited her original post, explaining that she had originally purchased the plastic containers for linens and clothes storage.

"I have currently repurposed them with my kids, to store their gifts for them to open on Xmas day," she wrote.

"We had a lot of fun as a large family decorating them and will continue to use them for all gifting events and then, when they aren't being used for events they'll go back to their original use as storage for my children's old clothes to hand down or linen that isn't used often enough to stop moth balls.

"Thank you for all the comments of ideas and enthusiasm for the idea I put forward. The positives out way the negatives in this household and we are all excited to open them up and see what's inside."