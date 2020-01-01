Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A mother and her infant child had a lucky escape on Wednesday after their car became engulfed in flames while driving.
A mother and her infant child had a lucky escape on Wednesday after their car became engulfed in flames while driving.
News

Mum’s shock as engine bursts into flames

by RUSTY WOODGER
1st Jan 2020 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mother and her infant child had a lucky escape on Wednesday after their car became engulfed in flames while driving through Belmont.

The woman was driving a Holden Captiva along Mt Pleasant Rd about 5.30pm when smoke began billowing from her engine.

She was forced to pull the vehicle over near the corner of Thomson St, before quickly plucking her child from the car as flames took hold.

Picture: Peter Ristevski
Picture: Peter Ristevski

 

A mother and her infant child fled from their car after it caught fire on Mt Pleasant Road, Belmont. Picture: Peter Ristevski
A mother and her infant child fled from their car after it caught fire on Mt Pleasant Road, Belmont. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Belmont CFA senior station officer Gavin Fitzgerald praised the woman for her speedy actions.

"She pulled over and she was fantastic in getting her child out in a quick time before the car became engulfed in fire," he said.

"She was lucky she could pull over on the side of the road."

Mr Fitzgerald said while the mother and the approximately one-year-old child were uninjured, they were "clearly shaken" by the event.

The Belmont truck worked alongside a Geelong CFA pumper to bring the blaze under control within a matter of minutes.

Mr Fitzgerald said thick acrid smoke from the vehicle had caused havoc for motorists using the road, while he said the car had been left substantially damaged.

"It will be a write-off, I reckon," he said.

car fire fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firework-free event draws a crowd

        premium_icon Firework-free event draws a crowd

        News Illuminate the Beach has been hailed a success by organisers as Noosa Main Beach filled with families ready to celebrate the New Year.

        Victim of brutal assault in coma after NYE bashing

        premium_icon Victim of brutal assault in coma after NYE bashing

        Crime Police are speaking with two people over a brutal assault

        10 Noosa businesses you can buy today, for under $100,000

        premium_icon 10 Noosa businesses you can buy today, for under $100,000

        News Is it time you got rid of your annoying boss and start a business of your own? Here...

        Toddler pulled from pool in near drowning

        premium_icon Toddler pulled from pool in near drowning

        Breaking Paramedics rushed to a Coolum apartment building this morning.