Mum’s snack hack sees her drop 54 kgs

A mum in the United States has revealed her trick to losing 54kgs - as well as keeping it off, three years after first shedding the weight.

TikTok user @downtodana was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and told by doctors she would never be able to lose weight, she revealed in a series of videos.

Dana said her excess weight left her feeling "exhausted" and "frustrated" until she decided to make lifestyle changes to become healthier.

She declined the medication offered to her and instead began eating whole foods, including lots of fruit and vegetables, making sure there was always healthy food available in the fridge.

US mum Dana managed to lose 54 kilos (120 pounds) and has kept it off. Picture: TikTok/@downtodana

The diet changes helped her lose 54kg, with Dana saying her fridge organisation has been key to helping her maintain her weight.

"I didn't grow up with good habits around food. I was obese for most of my life," she said.

Dana uses a series of dividing drawers in her fridge which she keeps stocked with healthy food options, which she "can't keep enough" of for her family.

"They now eat fruits and veggies like they once ate chips and popcorn," she said on one video. "I promise that this works."

She keeps the drawers stocked with fruit, veggies and "easy proteins" such as hard boiled eggs to encourage healthy eating.

She credits always having healthy snacks in the fridge as key to her weight loss. Picture: TikTok/@downtodana

Dana said her kids “inhale” the snacks too. Picture: TikTok/@downtodana

"The fridge drawers are very helpful for a quick snack - veggies and fruits are front and

centre," Dana said.

The mum said she started the system a week ago and already had to restock her drawers after a few days as her family "inhaled" what was in them.

"So far we've been using it for it for a week and we've had to replenish," she said.

Dana said her fridge organisation was key to teaching her kids to chose healthy food options.

She said the food never gets mouldy as it gets eaten so quickly. Picture: TikTok/@downtodana

"I want my kids to have good habits starting now and these are a really helpful tool for that," she said.

Dana now works as a wellness coach and her fridge organisation tips won plenty of praise from her followers.

"This makes it so much easier to grab food when you're too lazy to cook!" one person wrote.

"Makes you use it faster than if you had to cut everything up for one meal."

"I did this to my fridge. It's been a solid year and my whole family loves it! It's a system," another commented.

Originally published as Mum's snack hack sees her drop 54 kgs