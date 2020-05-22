Mum’s strong message to careless drivers after crash

Palmina Rae with son Zavier and Amais have placed a special sign where their fence was hit by a speeding car.

PALMINA Rae and her two sons, Zavier and Amais, woke on Friday to the sound of a car crashing into their fence.

It was 1.45am when Mrs Rae raced outside to see if anyone was hurt.

"It's the first thing you think and do," she said.

The car that had ploughed into her yard had gone, leaving her with a shattered fence and a hefty bill.

"I've been quoted $380 just for materials," she said.

"Even with an insurance claim, there is an excess payment of $500.

"It's unfair that we should be out of pocket when it's no fault of ours."

Mrs Rae said her section of Broomdykes Dr, in Beaconsfield, was well lit at night.

Apart from costly repairs, she has been left with the clean-up of wrecked palings and smashed glass.

"The glass is everywhere; I can't let the kids play outside without shoes," she said.

Since the incident, Mrs Rae has used her temporary fencing to display a strong message.

"Slow down, phone down, we love our kids," she wrote.

The sign has drawn the ­attention of drivers.

Mrs Rae has seen people take photos and others have stopped to have a chat.

"It could have been much worse. If it had been during the day the children could have been playing there," she said.

The family dog, Sandfly, who was outside, was stunned but not hurt.

Another fence was damaged on Tuesday on Eaglemount Dr opposite Nadina St.

Residents reported hearing the bang at 7.50pm when it is believed the car drove out of Broomdykes Dr and skidded, losing control. The vehicle ploughed through a fence, backed out and took off. A separate incident was reported in Bakers Creek on Saturday.

Senior Constable Steve Smith, of Mackay District Crime Prevention Unit, said there was no update on Mrs Rae's report.

Sen-Constable Smith said if anyone witnessed a similar incident to call 000 or emergency services immediately.

"If it is an emergency, there may be injuries involved, it may potentially involve a ­stolen car; incidents of similar nature have involved medical emergencies," he said.

"If the damage to a fence line or home caused by a vehicle is discovered some time after it happened and there are no witnesses, the matter still needs to be formally reported to police.

"If a crash of this nature is witnessed, and the vehicle involved leaves the scene after causing the damage - contact police immediately and provide as many details describing the vehicle and occupants (if possible)," he said.