'Whatever b*tch': Mum's abusive rant over breast milk

TALK about sour milk.

It all started innocently enough.

One mum in need of breastmilk for her child got in touch with another mum who had an oversupply and regularly donated milk.

The second mum said she would be happy to help and asked about the child in need.

"Oh that's amazing," the woman replied.

"My boy is almost two and he eats lots lol. I'll take it all off your hands haha."

The donating mum, realising the child was older and not quite as "in need" as she thought, offered 60 ounces of milk.

"I can spare about 60 ounces today if you can pick up. My girl is only 6 weeks old so I'm reserving most of the milk for a baby her age or any preemies in need in the Facebook group."

The amount offered wasn't enough for the toddler mum who complained, "Lol … 60 ounces? He eats like almost 20 a day. That's only 3 days worth. [My friend] said you make tons of milk so I was hoping you could give me a bit more.

"He was a preemie too," she added.

The text exchange devolved when the toddler's mum discovered she wouldn't get as much milk as she hoped. Photo: Imgur

The other mum explained that she could give whatever went unclaimed, but that she was "donating with the intention of helping out an infant/preemie" because ummmm, it's her milk and if she wants to donate to preemies or throw it down the sink, that's her prerogative. '

"Don't understand why you can't just give it to me? Why does it have to be a preemie?" the toddler mum prodded.

And while we have absolutely nothing against a two-year-old drinking breast milk, a solids-eating, cows' milk-drinking toddler couldn't really be classed as a baby in need.

The donating mum tactfully pointed this out.

"No offence but your kid is a toddler, not a baby who needs exclusive breast milk," she wrote.

"I've offered you what I can spare already and am happy to see how much I have left over after donating the majority this week."

That was just too much honesty for the other mum and she went ballistic.

"Whatever b**ch, keep your sour milk. It's probably tainted with booze and painkillers," she wrote.

"Feel sorry for whichever poor kids ends up with it."

And then it got downright ugly. Photo: Imgur

The donating mum kept her response simple: a big blue thumbs up.

By which we can only assume she meant,

"Good luck to you, loser."

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.