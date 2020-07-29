Mum’s wild babysitter demands

A mum's job advert seeking a babysitter to work 12 hour days for as little as $100 a week has sparked outrage online.

The Canadian mother-of-two posted her "unreasonable" demands on social media which has since been screengrabbed and shared on Reddit attracting thousands of comments.

On top of wanting her future babysitter to work 60 hour weeks for minimal pay, the unidentified woman caused further fury when she demanded they pay for their own background check, provide her children with vegan organic food, and be available to work weekends with no notice.

RELATED: Mum's insane babysitter demands

A mum’s job ad has been shared on Reddit with shocked users mocking her list of demands. Picture: Reddit

RELATED: Mum slammed for having kids in trolley

The listing also asked for a babysitter to watch her two girls, age two and six, from 6.30am to 6pm during the week - 12 hours a day.

"After 6 months, if we are still conducting business, wages will go up to $150 a week," the post continues to read.

"No you cannot sleep at my condo. No you cannot have friends over. No you cannot study/watch YouTube/be in your phone while on duty."

The woman's advert has been met with backlash on Reddit from users stunned by her requests, with one describing it as "slavery".

Many were left baffled by her requirements. Picture: Reddit

"Someone needs to tell her that slavery is unconstitutional," one person said.

"At first I read the post to mean $100 per day and even that was … $4.35 per child per hour. "And you have to buy them vegan organic food on top of that. But $100 per week??? Where is your concern for your kids' safety?" another shocked user wrote

"I will never understand how people could leave their children in the care of someone who is willing to accept $1.66 an hour," a third person added.

"I always wonder if these people ever find anyone to watch their kids," a fourth wrote.

When some users questioned if the post was "real" a Toronto local said, "Trust me when I say it's not a troll".

Some questioned if it were real. Picture: Reddit

"There was a lady in my community that was wanting a sitter 4 days a week from 7am to 5am (Monday to Thursday) for 3 kids," another woman explained. "She was going off on people about how she's a single mother and needs help when she was called out on the ridiculous hours/expectations for childcare. She deleted her post later."

It's not the first time a parent has been questioned over their unreasonable baby sitting demands.

RELATED: Spy camera used to watch nanny shower

Others described it as ‘slavery’ after she wanted the babysitter to work 12 hour days for $100 a week. Picture: Reddit

Last November, an anonymous woman was mocked for a job ad she posted on Facebook.

The post was reshaped on Reddit where users were horrified at some of her 14 demands which included them needing to "ideally be a Trump fan".

"In exchange, I will be offering $10/hr under the table cash," her ad read. "It's like making $15/hr normally but without paying tax."

The woman, who has a three-year-old and five-year-old, also required some snacks to be paid for.

Last year another parent left online users stunned over some of her requests with the job ad posted to Facebook. Picture: Reddit

"Why would the babysitter be required to pay for the kids' snacks?" one Reddit user asked.

"At $10 an hour, that could be like doing an hour of work for free!"

While another wrote: "It always astounds me that awful people think others actually want to look after their kids and would be happy to be there under all of those circumstances."

One confused user said: "Wait, she wants them to have no previous problems with the law, yet wants them to take cash and evade taxes?"

A woman living on Manhattan's Upper East Side in the US also copped flak over her job ad she posted on Craigslist.

The ad reads: "Manhattan family looking for a photographer to work with them on a regular basis as their Social Media Coordinator, either (full time) or (part time).

"This person MUST have advanced knowledge of Photoshop and Lightroom, have experience working with/shooting young children/families and be comfortable acting as Mother's Helper on days when not shooting/editing."

Online users mocked another mum over her ’Mother’s Helper’ job advert. Picture: Twitter/DorseyShaw

RELATED: Woman's post sparks Aldi trolley debate

"This person should also have experience in fashion photography and be internet/IG savvy. Compensation will be hourly or daily rate."

She didn't want anyone with no photo editing experience to apply.

The ad was posted on Craigslist on October 24 and shared on Twitter by New York City writer Dorsey Shaw on November 16.

"May god have mercy on the soul of the person who takes this job," he wrote. "In the next 5 years NYC creatives will exist only to work on personal media projects for bored wealthy people."

His post attracted thousands of likes and comments from equally stunned users.

"That is an argument for raising taxes on the rich!" one person responded, while another tweeted, "Pretty good odds this is Jared and Ivanka."

Originally published as Mum's wild babysitter demands