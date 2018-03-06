Munna Pt shed has to meet Plan

NOOSA residents will get their say about the suitability of a large shed installed by Noosa River at Munna Point.

The community has been in uproar about the size of the shed the Department of Housing and Public Works erected to be used by the Boating and Fisheries Patrol.

Noosa Council has stepped in, saying the size and bulk of the shed requires development approval under the Noosa Plan.

"(And) such an application would need to be publicly notified to allow the community to provide comment,” council's Development Assessment Manager Kerri Coyle said.

"Council is concerned the new boat shed visually dominates the site and has not been designed to preserve the visual amenity of neighbouring properties or the Noosa River,” Ms Coyle said.

"Existing vegetation, which would have helped buffer the building and help protect the natural character and visual amenity of the area, has also not been preserved.

"Council has requested that the state either redesign or modify the shed to comply with the Noosa Plan provisions.”

A meeting between state and council staff took place on February 15 "to discuss some proposed changes to the shed”, Ms Coyle said.

"Council officers advised at the meeting that these proposed changes offered very little improvement and did not meet The Noosa Plan. Officers have encouraged the State Government to review the design further, (who have) agreed to continue to review the shed design and it has advised council officers it will be engaging a consultant to undertake a visual analysis. This is expected to include detailed advice on how the State can improve the building's presentation including a detailed landscape plan for the area.,” Ms Coyle said.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton confirmed the talks.

"DHPW has been liaising with (council) to achieve visual improvement of the boat shed structure, and have provided an amended set of plans,” Ms Bolton said.

"These have been rejected by council as they do not comply with the Noosa Plan. Negotiations are continuing.”