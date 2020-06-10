Munna’s big boat shed may get final approval

NOT IMPRESSED: Munna Point campers Warren and Dianne Smith are pleased council will have the final say over the large state's boat shed.PHOTO: Peter Gardiner

MUNNA Point's big boat shed is still likely to be a point of contention at Monday's Noosa Council general committee meeting.

This controversial structure has attracted considerable adverse community reactions since the old Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol Boat Shed was knocked over to make way for a more towering bulky building in 2017.

Council planning staff are now recommended the new facility be given planning approval after the state authorities agreed to reduce the building height, make key design changes to soften the looks as well as planting screening vegetation.

Planning and environment committee chair Cr Brian Stockwell: "It is about the backdating of an approval for the shed that was constructed causing some considerable community concern."

Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle said: "At the time they took out some vegetation as well that would have required our approval to remove."

Cr Stockwell the matter has been sent on to Monday's general committee meeting "to allow Cr Joe Jurisevic and others the opportunity to debate the issue".

The towering new building standing over 7.5m high, replaced a boat shed originally constructed in 1974 that in the late 1960 was run by the Queensland Government as a marine biology research facility.

The fisheries patrol operation was established in the 1970 and was redeveloped in 1981 and an extension to the boatshed was approved in the year 2000.

The construction of the shed and removal of vegetation prompted a number of complaints from residents at that time, the main issue being it's larger size and its impacts on amenity (mainly views)," a report to council said.

Prior to submitting this current planning application to council, the applicant conducted some targeted community consultation in April and August 2019.

This involved a mail out to 45 local residents in Russell St and Munna Cres inviting community members to meet with the applicant's project team to discuss.

"It provided the applicant with the opportunity to understand community concerns regarding the development of the boat shed and accept feedback which resulted in design changes, in particular the building materials, building height and landscaping," the report said.

"Following this engagement, options were explored to decrease the overall height of the building by 1.2 metres, introduce a panel lift door in place of a roller door and replace the pitched roof with a skillion style roof.

"The applicant sought advice from Noel Robinson Architecture to assist in the evolution in design."

Planning staff said the new proposal "utilises a combination of lightweight materials and a skillion style roof form that maintains the mixed urban character of what is typical in Noosaville, which is especially important on Noosa River".

"The proposal represents a contemporary adaptation of surrounding residential building character, which is appropriate to the location and improves the current amenity and appearance of the site.

"New native established vegetation planting is proposed that is fast growing and suitable for the Noosa River foreshore which will assist to soften the built form.

"The site plays a key role in protecting the ecological value of the Noosa River and ensures sustainable and safe use of waterways and fishery resources," the report said.

And despite not being in keeping with the Noosa Plan, the proposal upgrades facilities that are dependent on direct access to the Noosa River in order to maintain public safety.

"Although the shed has increased in size, the proposed works do not intensify the existing operation, within the coastal management district and riparian buffer area," the report said.