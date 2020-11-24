Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

Cameron Munster will hit the field for Tewantin-Noosa in a special trial game against the Sunshine Coast Scorchers on Thursday. Picture Peter Wallis

A State of Origin hero will get to unleash talents of a different kind when he hits the pitch for Tewantin-Noosa in a special cricket match this week.

Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster, who was awarded the prestigious Wally Lewis Medal as player of the 2020 Origin series, will lace up for the Thunder "superstars" on Thursday for a trial match against Sunshine Coast Scorchers.

With the Scorchers to get their Twenty20 campaign off the ground this weekend, the match is billed as an important lead-in to the shorter format.

Munster is more than familiar at the crease, having bowled some spicy left-arm seamers in his days at Emmaus College in Rockhampton.

He'll join two Australian representatives and Big Bash stars, Ben Laughlin and Nathan Reardon.

Cameron Munster will hit the field for Tewantin-Noosa in a special trial game against the Sunshine Coast Scorchers on Thursday.

Laughlin, the greatest wicket-taker in the history of BBL cricket, travels the world for his sport, but is a Noosa resident who has been kickstarting his Australian summer for

the past two seasons with appearances for the Scorchers before his Heat duties.

His contributions to local cricket stretch far beyond his on-field talents, as the Scorchers have learnt the discipline and practices of an international cricketer prepared to share with his new teammates.

Reardon has moved on from his representative days to develop a coaching network, spreading his knowledge to Tewantin-Noosa cricketers of all grades, and the ex-University club player is familiar to an older generation of Scorchers.

The trial match will be played at under the Thunder's new lights at Read Park in Tewantin on Thursday from 6pm.

In their 25 year history in Premier Cricket, the Sunshine Coast Scorchers have tasted championship victory with one-day (1995-96) and two-day (2005-06) matches.

But their trophy cabinet still lacks that third format element, with three defeats in the T20 final over the seasons.

The Scorchers will on Sunday begin their latest T20 campaign as they play Wynnum-Manly at Allan Border Field, the first of five qualifying rounds for the semi-finals on December 13.

- With Pat Drew