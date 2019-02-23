Mural of angels to reach heaven

COASTAL TOUCH: Peregian Beach artist Christine de Stoop will have a collection of work on display.

WHEN asked if she would like to paint a mural for a church with a multitude of angels in Sydney, Peregian Beach artist Christine de Stoop jumped at the opportunity.

Little did she know she would have to get a licence to drive a cherry picker to reach a 10 metre height to accomplish this 60-square metre project.

"If I was asked to do it upside down I think I would still say yes as I felt so privileged to be part of something that may last for many generations to come,” Ms de Stoop said.

"It was both challenging and daunting as I had never done a mural before and had no idea how on earth I could work it all out on such a big wall.”

"I have been commissioned to paint all kinds of subjects from pets to loved properties, portraits and even book covers but a mural of angels was a new category altogether.”

Choir of Angels mural. Contributed

In more recent times, Ms de Stoop won the design award for the memorial for the Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub Branch.

Ms de Stoop has been painting for more than 40 years and is happy to be back painting her regular work.

"I'm besotted by the magnificence of our coast and the raw beauty of our land.”

The artist will have a collection of work on display at The Pomona Railway Station Gallery from Saturday, March 16 through to Wednesday, April 17.

"I'm delighted to exhibit at this interesting venue and suspect a lot of people have never ventured out to visit,” Ms de Stoop said.

"Run by volunteers, many of whom are creative enthusiasts themselves, you will find historic Railway buildings, around 100 years old, a lovingly tended garden, various craft items and a variety of artworks to cater for all tastes.”

The gallery is open 10am-4pm Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm on weekends.

Ms de Stoop's mural is located at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Sydney's north western suburb of Kellyville.