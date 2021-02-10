Murder accused’s shocking number of bail breaches

A MAN charged with murder over the death of Gold Coast teenager Jack Beasley has breached bail at least eight times in a year, but was again released back into the community last week.

The decision has left Beasley's grieving family "speechless".

The Bulletin can reveal the man, 20, whose name is suppressed by the courts, was questioned by police after being seen riding an electric scooter without a helmet on a Brisbane CBD street on February 2. Police allege he told officers a fake name when first spoken to.

The man is one of five charged with murder of Jack Beasley, 17, in Surfers Paradise on December 13, 2019.

He pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court last week to breaching bail for failing to report to police between January and February this year.

Jack Beasley was stabbed to death outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Facebook

He was also charged with failing to comply with a police direction and sentenced to 12 months' probation.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed a 20-year-old North Booval man had been charged and was initially denied police bail.

MORE NEWS

Ritzy neighbours at war over 'high rise' mega-mansion

Aspiring Coast brewer's finance company loses fizz

Three Coast sports fields to be fire ant front line

But the Bulletin can reveal he has since been released back into the community on a fresh Supreme Court bail. His bail conditions are not known.

Brett Beasley said he is speechless after the latest bail decision. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

The Beasleys were shattered after being notified of another bail breach.

"Once again, it's just another kick in the guts for our family. How many times has this got to happen?" father, Brett Beasley told the Bulletin.

"I'm speechless. It definitely makes the whole process harder."

In November last year, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching bail on six occasions for failing to report to police over a two-month period.

He came to the attention of police after trying to sneak back into Queensland from New South Wales, which was a declared hotspot at the time.

Police allege five teens - aged 15-18 at the time - exchanged words with Jack and another teenager near the IGA in Surfers Paradise just before 8pm on December 13, 2019 before returning to rob the pair.

A 15-year-old youth is accused of producing a "hunting-style knife" and stabbing Jack and another teen.

The 20-year-old murder accused was first released on Supreme Court Bail on April 1, 2020.

The five accused will have their charges heard in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Brett Beasley says the latest release of his son Jack's (pictured) murder accused after an eighth breach of bail is yet another "kick in the guts" for the grieving family.

Originally published as Murder accused's shocking number of bail breaches