Crime

Murder and torture charges over girl

by AAP
3rd Mar 2020 9:55 AM

TWO people have been charged with murder and torture over the disappearance of a toddler in regional Queensland more than four years ago.

The girl was born in September 2014, but she has not been seen since 2016, police said today.

An investigation began in November 2019 and a crime scene was declared at the Chinchilla Weir yesterday.

Detectives overnight charged two people who were known to the girl, who would have been five today.

 

Missing Chinchilla girl Kaydence Dawita Mills (right) with her mother Sinitta Mills.
A 40-year-old Chinchilla man and a 28-year-old Chinchilla woman have both been charged with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and torture.

They both will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court today.

The breakthrough in the case followed police digging in the banks of the Condamine River at Chinchilla yesterday, The Courier-Mail reported.

 

Police dug on the banks of the Condamine River at Chinchilla yesterday as a part of an investigation into the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills, who would now be five.
Police also searched and excavated the backyard of a Chinchilla home in December, but no remains were found.

Concerns were raised about Kaydence's welfare last year when family members told a school counsellor they had not seen the little girl for two years.

The school then passed on its concerns to authorities.

 

Investigations into Kaydence’s whereabouts began late last year, when family members spoke to a guidance counsellor at the local school because they had not seen her for two years.
