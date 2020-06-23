Menu
The scenes outside court. art for web
Crime

Murder case chaos as opponents brawl

Peter Hardwick
Nathan Edwards, Peter Hardwick
23rd Jun 2020 5:23 AM
A WILD brawl outside the Brisbane Magistrates Court broke out yesterday between the daughter of a murder victim and friends of her mother's accused killer.

The distressing scenes captured by The Courier-Mail show the daughter of murdered Wilsonton mother Debbie Combarngo involved in a scuffle with a group of friends associated with one of the accused murderers, Jana Hall.

The melee was quickly brought under control by court security guards, with two people believed to have been detained and taken to the nearby Brisbane watchhouse.

A police spokesperson said charges had been laid in relation to the incident.

The scenes outside court. Pictures: Annette Dew
A group of nine people, including Joshua James Lingwoodock, 33, Rhianna Jade Fing, 29, Ty Peter Fing, 23, Ashley Aaron Fing, 25, Christine Maree Hall, 34, Jana Leigh Hall, 28, Rhonda Ann Hall, 29, Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, 26, and Shiralee Fernando, 30, are alleged to have gone to Ms Combarngo's unit on the afternoon of May 6, 2018, attacking her and two other people in the flat at the time.

The committal hearing is being held in the Brisbane Magistrates Court because Toowoomba does not have a courtroom large enough to accommodate nine accused, 11 barristers and instructing solicitors.

Police lead a man away from the scene. Picture: Annette Dew
During yesterday's hearing, the court heard police allege the group of nine was armed with a golf club, metal pole, hammer and a knife at the time of the alleged attack on Ms Combarngo.

One of the women allegedly involved is contained. Picture: Annette Dew
However, in his evidence to the court, maxi-taxi driver Kamahl Deep who drove the group that day claimed he never saw any such weapons in his cab that day.

Shonelle Hayward, 22, told the court she had been in her bedroom at Christine Hall's Ruthven St home that day when Rhonda Hall, Rhiana Fing and "Mini" (Lynn Anderson) arrived about noon.

She said all the women were crying and that Rhonda Hall and Shiralee Fernando, who was at the house, had been arguing about the recent death of Rhonda's brother Michael. She had yelled at Shiralee Fernando "What happened to my brother Mikey, what happened?" She said Shiralee just cried and didn't respond after which Rhonda had punched her, knocking her back onto a bed. Ms Hayward said she had then walked out of the bedroom and taken some children there outside into the yard.

 

Police contain the situation. Picture: Annette Dew
She said sometime later she saw the back of a taxi leaving the home and when she went inside the women were gone. She too said she had not seen any weapons with anyone.

The committal hearing before Magistrate Kay Ryan continues.

 

