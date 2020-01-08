Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December.
Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

Javier Encalada
by
8th Jan 2020 10:24 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man from Mt Druitt in Sydney has been charged with murder over the death of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

The 24-year-old was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.

Officers from Richmond Police District executed a warrant and established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Tancred.

Police arrested an 18-year-old at Cupania Court, Tweed Heads West, at 6.30am today (Wednesday).

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with murder and assault occasioning death.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

He was refused bail and was expected to face Tweed Heads court today.

Another 22-year-old man from Ballina was charged with affray yesterday (Tuesday).

Richmond Police District Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said more people were expected to be charged with affray and other offences in the coming days regarding this matter.

Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December.
Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December. Marc Stapelberg

Chief Insp Lindsay, the crime manager for the Richmond Police District, said Ballina detectives, with their Operational Support Group and the Dog Squad, were involved in the operation.

He said police had undertaken extensive inquiries in relation to the incident.

"We have spoken to a lot of people who were involved," Chief Insp Lindsay said.

"We have also seized a number of mobile phone footage that, we will allege, captures the assault, plus other CCTV footage in the area."

Chief Insp Lindsay said more people could be called to provide further help to police on the matter.

"We know that there are people that may have seen things, and we are calling on them to come forward, particularly now that we have placed matters before the court," he said.

"We also anticipate that further people will be charged with affray."

crime jesse vilkelis-curas murder northern rivers crime richmond police district violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Treasured piece of Coast surfing history up for grabs

        premium_icon Treasured piece of Coast surfing history up for grabs

        News A rare 54-year-old surfboard that was made on the Sunshine Coast is being raffled in a bid to raise $50,000 for the bushfire appeal.

        Noosa, we need to save every precious drop

        premium_icon Noosa, we need to save every precious drop

        News Call for water savings as the big dry drags on and on.

        Life saving skills to help surfers keep ‘our patch’ safe

        premium_icon Life saving skills to help surfers keep ‘our patch’ safe

        News A local surf club is training local surfers in first aid as part of their...

        ‘I was scared’: Jimeoin recalls his very first stand-up gig

        premium_icon ‘I was scared’: Jimeoin recalls his very first stand-up gig

        News ‘A girl put my name down to get up and tell some jokes, I hadn’t planned...