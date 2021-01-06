Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at Ronald St, Wynnum, where a man's body has been found inside a home. Pictur: Venny Xanthopoulos
Police at Ronald St, Wynnum, where a man's body has been found inside a home. Pictur: Venny Xanthopoulos
Crime

Murder probe after body found at bayside home

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Jan 2021 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in Wynnum today.

Investigators were called to a home on Ronald St shortly after noon after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered.

Police are investigating whether the man was killed overnight.

Police block Ronald St in Wynnum after a man's body was found. Picture: Mere Leota
Police block Ronald St in Wynnum after a man's body was found. Picture: Mere Leota


A crime scene has been put in place and forensic officers are on scene.

Police are asking that anyone who saw or heard anything unusual overnight to contact them.

They would also like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or CCTV.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Murder probe after body found at bayside home

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast junior flies flag for Qld in national golf comp

        Premium Content Coast junior flies flag for Qld in national golf comp

        Golf A young Noosa golfer is one of only a handful of Queenslanders competing in the Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship in Melbourne.

        Old photos reveal extend of Noosa Spit transformation

        Premium Content Old photos reveal extend of Noosa Spit transformation

        News Old photos have resurfaced showing the true extend of how much the Noosa river...

        Council responds after toddler’s playground mishap

        Premium Content Council responds after toddler’s playground mishap

        Council News A 14-month-old girl suffered burns at a Coast children’s playground

        Shoppers farewell Target with K hub set to open

        Premium Content Shoppers farewell Target with K hub set to open

        News Shoppers will bid farewell to the hinterland's only Target store