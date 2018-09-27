Menu
The remains of Ah Bee Mack have finally been found.
Breakthrough in hunt for mum's remains

by Caroline Schelle, AAP
27th Sep 2018 8:17 AM

SKELETAL remains believed to be of a Perth woman murdered by her son have been found buried at the backyard of her former home.

Officers were called to the Fairfield St house at Mt Hawthorn on Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of the remains.

"At that address, skeletal remains of Ah Bee Mack are believed to have been located this afternoon," a Western Australian police spokesman said.

Brent Donald Mack was convicted of killing his mother Ah Be Mack between December 18 and 19 in 2008 and was sentenced to life in prison.

When the then 27-year-old was convicted, Supreme Court Justice John McKechnie said he was a "dishonest, devious individual" who had lied to cover up his mother's murder.

Ms Mack, 56, who also went by the name of Pauline, was last seen alive in September 2008, but her body has never been found.

