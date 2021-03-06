Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
News

Murgon man in hospital after being ‘trampled’ by a bull

JOSH PRESTON
6th Mar 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man had to be taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

*Growth plan for Gympie jobs, investment outlined

*Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

*Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address in Murgon last night at about 6.33pm, shortly after the man had been trampled.

QAS media sources said he was taken from the scene to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from minor soft tissue injuries.

breaking news bull attack gympie news gympie region murgon news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

        Premium Content Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

        News A man was injured in Noosa overnight when he fell about 3m in Hastings St.

        Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory

        Premium Content Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory

        Property Average house prices rise above $2 million in Coast suburb

        Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Premium Content Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Property Is your suburb on the list of crazy sales?

        Community fights to save vulnerable birds' homes

        Premium Content Community fights to save vulnerable birds' homes

        News More than 3100 people sign petition calling for church to save trees