Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Family and friends of a mother-of-three accused of stabbing her husband to death have gathered outside court, as her case was mentioned.
Family and friends of a mother-of-three accused of stabbing her husband to death have gathered outside court, as her case was mentioned.
Crime

Woman faces court over husband’s stabbing death

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
28th Aug 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The woman accused of stabbing her husband to death north of Brisbane on Thursday has appeared in court.

Jean Louise Herholdt of Murrumba Downs was mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

She did not apply for bail and was not taken from the watch house to the courtroom.

The court heard Ms Herholdt had only just returned to the watch house from hospital.

Ms Herholdt's case was adjourned until October.

Family and friends of the mother-of-three gathered outside court today, to showcase support.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Murrumba Downs mum in court over hubby's stabbing death

court crime domestic violence jean louise herholdt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CROWD CONTROL: Noosa looks to limit big events

        Premium Content CROWD CONTROL: Noosa looks to limit big events

        Business Noosa Triathlon may be under serious threat this year if the council restricts the number of people gathering for events.

        $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Premium Content $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Business Tourism bosses call for state borders to reopen

        RIDE THE BUS: Trains shut down for track upgrades

        Premium Content RIDE THE BUS: Trains shut down for track upgrades

        News Buses will replace trains on Sunshine Coast train lines this weekend due to...

        REVEALED: Coast schools with most suspensions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coast schools with most suspensions

        Education Education Queensland figures have showed the 20 Sunshine Coast schools with the...