Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

Michael Franti performs out in the general area with crowds at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

Michael Franti performs out in the general area with crowds at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

BLUESFEST Byron Bay organisers have issued a statement regarding the progress of refunds and plans for next year.

Organisers announced on March 16 the festival would not go ahead this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But music fans have yet to have their tickets refunded.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Bluesfest 2019

A statement posted to the festival's Facebook page has updated fans on the situation.

"Our insurers Lloyds of London have advised our claim for cancellation is moving forward and we can expect to give you, our valued patrons, a time frame regarding the refund in a matter of weeks," the post read.

Bluesfest Director Peter Noble.

"We understand many of you are doing it tough, so please be assured we will begin the process just as soon as we receive the funds.

"We are advised we are the only festival in Australia that had "pandemic" cover, thankfully."

They stressed the festival was cancelled by way of a government order banning large gatherings three weeks before the event was planned to begin.

"Since that time we have had no income, and wont until we launch Bluesfest 2021," the post said.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience."

Organisers said they plan to simultaneously announce 50 confirmed artists for the 2021 festival for the first time this year.

"We hope this helps you plan for next Easter," they said.

"We are truly grateful for your ongoing patience and support."

They said that announcement was "only a matter of weeks away" and was set to "occur at the same time as the refund process".