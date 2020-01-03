Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

Music producer Tom Misner has lodged a DA to built two dwellings at his 255 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell property.

Music producer Tom Misner has lodged a DA to built two dwellings at his 255 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell property.

HE'S one of the biggest names in the music industry, and now Tom Misner is expanding his real estate portfolio by building a new $11 million home in Coorabell.

The world-renowned music producer has lodged a development application with Byron Shire Council for his new home on Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell.

Mr Misner has had a long history on the Northern Rivers having owned several different properties over the years, and he also founded SAE Institute in Byron Bay before selling the music education provider for $300 million in 2010.

Re-imagining one of Australia's most iconic music studios, Studio 301 in Sydney, Mr Miser has worked alongside great musicians, including Coldplay, Amy Shark, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Silverchair, Gang Of Youths, Metallica, and Midnight Oil.

Tom Misner (pictured) founded SEA (Audio Visual College) and is selling the business to Rod Jones, CEO of Navitas but is staying on because he loves the business.

The DA, which is on public exhibition until January 15, was lodged by Ardrill Payne and Partners on behalf of Mr Misner.

It details plans to demolish an existing detached dual occupancy dwelling - house and outbuildings/sheds, in order to construct a new house and swimming pool.

New road access will also be required, according to the documents.

The primary six-bedroom dwelling will include a cinema, storage rooms, multiple car garage spaces, sauna, massage room, fitness room, bathroom, lift, butler's pantry, wet bar and billiards room.

There will also be an in-ground swimming pool, decks and ancillary landscaping constructed as part of the design.

Meanwhile, the second dwelling will include the demolition of the existing structure to create single storey house featuring four-bedrooms, a sunroom and pool with a deck.

The estimated cost of the entire project is $11.22 million.

For more information or to make a submission to Byron Shire Council, visit www.byron.nsw.gov.au.