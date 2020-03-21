Music the muse behind latest collection

QUEEN of colour and quirk, designer Dui Cameron from Boom Shankar has done it again – with five fabulous collections to be rolled out from March – May 2020.

Ms Cameron said each one had been inspired with a soundtrack that’ll have you busting moves and getting into the groove.

“I was very much inspired by particular music and memories in creating these collections,” she said.

“The right vibes certainly helped get my head in the right place to enable the designs to flow more freely.”

“Music always helps me imagine the places our awesome Boom community will potentially wear the garments … indeed, it sets the scene for the places the garments will take us – if only in our imagination!”

In pulling together her latest designs, Ms Cameron said the collections have something for the earth angel or the wild at heart.

About the collections

JAIPUR STRIPE COLLECTION (available from March 12)

As the intensity of summer buzz calms and holiday dust settles, we find a little window of gentle time.

To surrender. To breathe. To notice the breeze in the trees, the colour of the leaves and the lush scent after rain.

With this new decade, comes a shift of heart with closer connection to Mother Nature, loved-ones, happy memories and living in the moment.

This Boom season brings a dreamy collection of everything that inspires these heartfelt connections.

The soundtrack: Designed while listening to music, JAIPUR STRIPE is influenced by 1970s artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bob Dylan.

Have a groove to these icons as you play in these clothes.

Fleetwood top by Boom Shankar: Jaipur Stripe collection 2020. Photo by Amelia Shaw

INDIAN FLOWER COLLECTION (available from April 3)

Tamed by nostalgic reflection, you will also find the best vintage styles, colours and textures replayed back into the Indian Flower ‘70s-inspired collection.

A jumpsuit, skivvy, cardi, coatigan, vest, maxi-skirt – they are all here in spicy block colours and floral block prints.

It’s a story that takes us back to a more relaxed dreamier time.

That time when the revolution of oppression awakened free-spirits, rustic colours tamed the ‘60s psychedelic craze and when traditional Indian woodblock fabrics flowed freely in boho-chic styles.

The soundtrack: This collection invites you to reflect on some of the best times from the 70s … Led Zeppelin, Barbra Streisand and the Mamas and the Papas.

Put on your favourite vintage style, sit your parents or your friends down to reflect on this dreamy time, and take a walk down memory lane. You won’t regret it.

Berty tunic by Boom Shankar: Indian Flower collection / Photo by Amelia Shaw

PUZZLE COLLECTION (available from April 24)

Moving away from Boom Shankar’s signature woodblock designs, the Puzzle story features a statement print with a more sophisticated, textural experience.

Smart, daring, edgy, streetwise and very comfortable, Puzzle is a game-changer with no reasons to hide.

In ancient tones, this Aztec-inspired, geometric pattern has been intricately loom-woven into a cotton Jacquard fabric that is durable, easy to wear and brings a richness of quality and pizazz to winter wardrobes.

In work or play mode, the Puzzle pieces will fit in to most occasions and be a cosy comfort on a wintry day.

The soundtrack: The Puzzle collection lets you own your most sophisticated and stylish New York alter-ego, where Aztec-inspired tailoring meets Jazz and basement Whiskey bars.

Think Nina Simone, John Coltrane, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Lindsey jacket by Boom Shankar: Puzzle collection. Photo by Amelia Shaw

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW COLLECTION (available from May 7)

There’s nothing like a rainbow to stop us in our doings and remind us of the bigger picture.

Like a big, luminous wow in the sky, Somewhere Over the Rainbow is a happy-go-lucky ray of fabulous fun-shine.

In awe of their magic, Ms Cameron devoted a spectrum of colourful fun in their honour. All cosy and bright to lighten up hibernation mode.

The lamb's wool sky jumpers feature delicate rays of cotton colour hand-embroidered against a woolly, midnight sky.

That’s a lot of rainbows manually stitched into place with great pride, making each jumper totally unique and true to Boom Shankar.

The luxury lamb's wool is super soft, lightweight with natural hypo-allergenic quality.

The soundtrack: In this collection colour inspires joy, dancing and communing with nature … follow the rainbow.

Here we weave mother nature with 90s dance music, grooving to Deee-Lite, Wild Cherry, Fat Boy Slim, Daft Punk and Jamiroquai. These pieces invite you to throw down your best moves.

Sprinkle Plum beanie by Boom Shankar: Somewhere Over the Rainbow collection. Photo by Amelia Shaw

MOONLIGHT COLLECTION (available from May 28)

Moonlight is here to shimmer away those winter blues, twinkling in tune with the stars inspiring us to seek beyond.

The Moonlight fabric is a midnight navy cotton with a pinstripe of rose and a glittering metallic bronze thread available in Boom Shankar’s star winter essentials of lux jacket, pants, skirt and shirt.

Moonlight is designed to shimmer under the moon and twinkle in the sunshine. Mysterious and magical, these pieces will sparkle wherever you go.

The soundtrack: In this collection we wander old cobblestone streets on Parisian nights to the tunes of Yann Tiersen.

We float through the city in the moonlight absorbed in our love affair with this romantic city.