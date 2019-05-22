Music to the ears for 17 years

AN STRING of 17 years is a cause for celebration as Music at Noosa tunes up to thank their customers for continued loyal support.

The iconic one-stop music shop is filled floor to ceiling with every instrument you could think of.

Owner Tim Lee has been part of the store's journey since his parents opened Music at Noosa and took over four years ago.

"It's been a good innings for a retail shop,” Mr Lee said.

"We are trying to be a bit of a flavour and a bit of a name to call on.”

A guitarist himself, Mr Lee said staff pride themselves in customer service and offering a unique experience.

"We've got about 80 years of experience in here,” he said.

"We try and cater for everyone. We do a lot of weird and wonderful and we sell a lot of vintage as well.

"People come in and say 'oh it's nice to see a non- traditional music store'.”

Mr Lee said guitars, digital pianos, electric drum kits and ukuleles were popular but the most usual instrument was their $1200 US-made harp.

As well as the store, they run a music academy and support local schools and music programs.

"We've got about 100 students who come through here a week,” Mr Lee said.

"We are here from when someone starts till when someone goes on The Voice.

"It's cool to see some of the younger people come through here and then when they are in their 20s still gigging and playing.”

To celebrate, Music at Noosa will hold a door buster sale this Saturday from 9am.

"We've got massive deals, up to 80 per cent off. This sale is going to be one of the biggest sales we've ever done. Get here early.”