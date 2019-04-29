Menu
MUSICAL TREAT: The Arioso Serenata will enchant Noosa concert goers.
Musical feast from chamber in Noosa

28th Apr 2019 6:00 AM

LOVERS of Baroque music will be treated to a selection of rarely heard, yet stunningly beautiful works performed by Arioso Chamber Ensemble at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on May 4 at 2pm.

This sublime concert is presented as part of the 4MBS Festival of Classics will include Antonio Vivaldi's arias Sovente il sole from Andromeda liberata, Vedrò Con Mio Diletto from Il Giustino, Mentre dormi, Amor fomenti from L'Olimpiade and Nulla in mundo pax sincera.

Arioso Chamber Ensemble brings together the talents and experience of leading specialists in Baroque performance Judit Molnar (soprano), Margaret Caley (baroque violin), Belinda Manwaring (baroque cello) and Janet Brewer (harpsichord).

"When four wonderful ladies, in tune and harmony with their instruments come together like this - sublime beautiful music,” on concert goer said.

Tickets cost $28 (full), $25 (concession, EMSQ members, 4MBS subscriber) and $7 (school student).

Bookings are recommended.

Please go to www.arioso chamberensemble/concerts or phone 54468128 for more details.

