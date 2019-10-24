Menu
Login
Craig Lembke has been found guilty of sailing a yacht filled with $250 million worth of cocaine from Tahiti to Lake Macquarie in October 2017.
Craig Lembke has been found guilty of sailing a yacht filled with $250 million worth of cocaine from Tahiti to Lake Macquarie in October 2017.
Crime

Musician sailed 500kg of cocaine to NSW

by AAP
24th Oct 2019 6:09 AM

A musician who sailed a catamaran packed with more than 500 kilograms of cocaine from Tahiti to Lake Macquarie in New South Wales for a $500,000 payout has been found guilty.

Craig Lembke, who was dubbed the "cocaine casanova" after it was revealed he'd been dating TV presenter Susie Elelman before his arrest, claimed he didn't know the cocaine, valued at $245 million, was hidden in the twin hulls of the 13-metre catamaran Skarabej in late 2017.

A Newcastle District Court jury had been deliberating since Friday before today finding the saxophonist and keen sailor guilty of importing a commercial quantity of cocaine.

Lembke's co-accused, Daniel Percy, was found not guilty.

Judge Jonathon Priestley remanded the 49-year-old for a sentencing hearing on December 16.

More Stories

cocaine crime drugs editors picks importation nsw

Top Stories

    ‘Adventurous’ war nurse our latest centenarian

    ‘Adventurous’ war nurse our latest centenarian

    News Long-time Noosa resident Joan Ewan recently turned 100 as her daughter reflects on a life well lived so far.

    Beckmans upgrade news imminent

    Beckmans upgrade news imminent

    News Funding for two notorious road hazards could be region’s early Christmas...

    Noosa gig guide

    Noosa gig guide

    News What’s on in Noosa’s live music scene

    Aerial view of seagrasses show signs of hope

    Aerial view of seagrasses show signs of hope

    News Noosa River Report shows some encouraging signs from two years ago