Musicians raise drought funds

EARLY in 2018, local musician Brett Kelly and Cherry Bright, now-past president of the Majestic Theatre in Pomona came up with a bright idea to hold tribute nights to raise money for well-meaning charities.

"The idea was to ask local musicians to give their time and talents to perform for no pay and the ticket sales go to the local charities,” Ms Bright said.

"There have been two shows so far and both sold out shows.

"The musicians and the public seem to love these and they know the money is going to a great cause.”

The first show in March was a Bob Dylan tribute and there were about 20 local musicians come together and sing their favourite rendition of Dylan to raise money for a Cambodian family who had their house burnt down.

"Part of the fundraising also helped a 12-year-old girl who's mother died and also some funds towards one of our local music legends who was having major surgery and wasn't able to work for several months,” Ms Bright said.

The most recent fundraiser was a Neil Young tribute show.

"This proved to very popular once again and a sold-out show.

"It raised $1900 for the struggling farmers. The money was given to Drought Angels.

The next show, to be held across April 6 and 7 will be a Beatles tribute.

"The charity hasn't been disclosed yet. Because of the popularity, it will be held over two days.”

Drought Angels representative Monique Mahoney said the $1900 "would help one farming family immensely”.