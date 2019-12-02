Muso’s ‘support act’ vital to survival

SUPPORT ACT: The Honey Slider will play at the Imperial Hotel to raise money for charity Support Act.

ARIA-nominated musician Danny Widdicombe is grateful he had a support act when he was going through chemo.

The charity, Support Act, paid his mortgage and bills and provided personal help during the difficult three months of a grim leukaemia diagnosis.

The songwriter and muso is now giving back, performing at the Imperial Hotel in Eumundi to raise money for the organisation that helped him.

Widdicombe’s band, The Honey Sliders, is teaming up with Aussie rocker Tim Rogers, the You Am I frontman, to perform one of their favourite records.

The Rolling Stones’ 1969 album Let it Bleed is a timeless mix of blues-based rock and country rollickings, all of which will be played as well as other Stones tracks.

“Tim Rogers is one of the few rock stars left that still tours and he’s the real deal – a genuine rock star,” Widdicombe said.

“He will play the part of Mick Jagger out the front.”

Musician Tim Rogers.

Brisbane-based Widdicombe said people could look forward to hours and hours of Rolling Stones songs, knowing their tickets were helping a good cause.

“It’s a feel-good thing; it does feel good to be doing this and I think people will get a buzz.”

It was in 2011, while he was working in Berlin on a fellowship grant, that Widdicombe was taken down with his third relapse of leukaemia.

Rushing home to his wife and kids, he was told to get his affairs in order but managed to “get through the other side”.

A friend had told him about Support Act, which provides assistance to musicians dealing with sickness, injury or other crises.

“I don’t know how I would have survived, I don’t know how I would have done it, without Support Act,” he said.

“Then the end of last year I went through a relationship breakdown and had to get my second hip replacement and of course I couldn’t go to gigs.

“It was a horrible time and Support Act helped me again for eight weeks and they helped me emotionally as well.”

Widdicombe decided to devote this year’s annual retro album performance to raising money for Support Act which does not receive government assistance.

The Honey Sliders, with Tim Rogers, will perform Friday, December 6 at the Imperial Hotel, Eumundi.

Tickets are $30, plus booking fee, and are available through Oztix.