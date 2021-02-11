‘My baby’: Grandad heartbroken after sports car theft

Minyama resident John Steiner has pleaded with anyone that was involved with the disappearance of his 1963 silver Lotus 23B to return the car. Picture: Supplied.

A motorsport lover whose life passion it was to build cars said he "cried" when he realised the last vehicle his health would permit him to construct was stolen from his garage.

Minyama resident John Steiner was devastated when he realised his hand built 1963 silver Lotus 23B was missing from his garage on Tuesday afternoon.

"The truthful reaction is I cried," he said.

"That was my little baby, everything on that car I've made myself apart from the engine.

"I built it in the garage and it was going to be for my grandson when he got old enough."

Mr Steiner's 1963 silver Lotus 23B was driven competitively by a local driver. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Steiner said he believed someone had used a screwdriver to unlock the garage door and stole the car between February 6 and 9.

"I feel violated knowing that they could do that," he said.

He fell in love with building cars as an 18-year-old and has since built six.

But the 70-year-old, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and lung cancer three years ago, said he was forced to take a step back from his passion.

"I built it for myself, but I started getting pretty crook towards the end of building it, it was the last car I was ever going to build," he said.

"I'm not well enough any more to do another, even though I'd like to.

"By the time I finished I was in no state to drive it competitively, but I was very naughty and drove it around the block once.

"That's the only time I've driven it."

Minyama resident John Steiner pictured with his 1963 silver Lotus 23B. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Steiner's Facebook post regarding the theft of his car was circulated around the motorsport community.

He pleaded with anyone who may have been involved in its disappearance.

"Just leave it on the side of the road and let us know where it is so we can go get it, no questions asked," he said.

"I just want it back."

He said the theft of his car wasn't the first time he had been targeted.

"Six or eight months ago … I put money in my wallet and put it in the fruit bowl before having a sleep … and some bugger came in and took it while I was asleep," he said.

"I felt so scared because I'm not the man I used to be and if they had woken me up god knows what would have happened, the door was open and they would have seen my lying on the bed."

A Queensland police spokeswoman said investigations into the theft of the car from the private garage were ongoing.

"No arrests have been made in relation to this matter yet," she said.

"Police would appeal to anyone who may have seen this distinctive vehicle, or have further information as to its whereabouts to come forward."