Mooloolaba State School prep students are among the thousands of children involved in the My First Year publication. Photo: Melanie Taylor
My First Year

MY FIRST YEAR: 200+ photos of Sunshine Coast preppies

Eden Boyd
22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
The first day of school is a big chapter in every child's life and one that should be cherished.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has had a long tradition of capturing those special moments with the annual My First Year liftout and online gallery.

Last year, we moved to a digital-only model.

350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

The way we publish our content has changed but our commitment to this region has not.

That's why we teamed up with the Courier-Mail this year to bring you My First Year online AND in print.

And we are excited to say that this year's 44-page bumper edition is one of the biggest.

Sunshine Coast Daily photographer Patrick Woods has spent the past two months driving from school to school to capture the milestones.

It showcases 230 photos of your youngsters from 90 schools across the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions, from Rainbow Beach down to Beerburrum.

You can grab your physical copy in the Courier-Mail on March 24.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

But for online subscribers, here is an exclusive preview into all of the photos before they hit newspaper stands on Wednesday.

Subscribers also have access to an online-only mega gallery featuring the funniest faces from our youngest students in the region.

So which child had the brightest smile and who was too busy looking at the birds?

It all will be revealed in these two galleries. Enjoy!

