My First Year 2021 will be online from March 22 and in the Courier Mail on March 24.
My First Year 2021: Don’t miss special prep feature

16th Mar 2021 7:00 PM

Their first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

Cherish this milestone forever with your own copy of My First Year 2021 - a special keepsake published in-paper, featuring prep class photos from across the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions.

This year's edition is bigger than ever, covering nearly 240 classes, in a bumper 44-page liftout.

My First Year: Every adorable prep class of 2020

All the prep class funny faces bloopers from last year here

Daily photographer Patrick Woods has spent the past two months driving from school to school to capture the milestones.

 

Grab your copy inside the Courier-Mail on Wednesday, March 24.

+ Subscriber Exclusive:

As a subscriber, you will have access to a sneak peak with our exclusive online prep photo gallery, to be published on Monday, March 22.

It currently costs $1 for the first 28 days to subscribe (conditions apply). A subscription is non-binding and gives you access to all our sister publications, including the Courier-Mail.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards.

my first year 2021
The Sunshine Coast Daily

