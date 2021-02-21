Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.
Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.
News

‘My heart breaks’: Tributes for pair killed in crash

by Thomas Morgan
21st Feb 2021 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The 40-year-old man and 41-year-old woman killed in a horrific motorcycle and vehicle crash in Bundaberg last week have been identified.

Friends of Aaron Demercado and Danielle Webster have vowed never to forget them, following the crash along Telegraph Road, Bundaberg East, on Wednesday.

Mr Demercado was understood to be the rider with Ms Webster the passenger.

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old Avenell Heights woman, was taken to hospital with chest injuries.

In the aftermath of the crash, friends and family have set up a makeshift memorial for the pair.

Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.
Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.

Pictures on social media show flowers, candles and messages of condolences being left at the scene.

One friend took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Demercado and Ms Webster.

"A sad day for many, Rest in Peace Aaron Demercado, you won't be forgotten," she said.

"Thoughts and prayers also for Danielle Webster and her family," she said.

"My heart breaks for those who knew and loved them."

Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.
Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.

The post triggered an outpouring of grief, with friends describing the situation as "so so sad" and offering prayers for the pair.

A barber shop in Bundaberg, Rum City, also posted to their wall: "Our thoughts go out to the families of Aaron and Danielle."

"R.I.P."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as 'My heart breaks': Tributes for pair killed in crash

Aaron Demercado, 41, passed away after a horror crash in Bundaberg. Picture: Facebook.
Aaron Demercado, 41, passed away after a horror crash in Bundaberg. Picture: Facebook.
editors picks qld road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long lunch raises big bucks for charity

        Premium Content Long lunch raises big bucks for charity

        News Brothers Karl and Peter Stefanovic have helped inspire at least an unexpected $70,000 bonus to support provider Youngcare

        Robert Irwin says sister Bindi is ‘defying gravity’

        Premium Content Robert Irwin says sister Bindi is ‘defying gravity’

        News Robert Irwin may have gotten himself in more hot water

        COVID-19 fragments discovered in Kawana sewage

        Premium Content COVID-19 fragments discovered in Kawana sewage

        Breaking COVID-19 traces detected in sewage water in the Kawana catchment

        Vaccine trial for koalas fighting deadly disease

        Premium Content Vaccine trial for koalas fighting deadly disease

        News Sunshine Coast vaccine trial is set to receive a funding boost