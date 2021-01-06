‘My son is safe’: Mum praises centre after child escape

Noah Klinger, 5, was found at a nearby park after escaping a Caloundra West childcare centre

The mother of a boy who escaped from his childcare centre after climbing a perimeter fence has defended the centre's actions.

Kaity Klinger said staff at Petit Early Learning Journey Centre responded quickly to rectify the situation.

"It was a serious incident but my son is safe and that is all that matters," she said.

Noah, 5, managed to climb the perimeter fence and made his way through a park to Bellvista Boulevard, in Caloundra West, before he was found by two strangers on Tuesday.

Centre director Sharon Nelson told parents in a letter she and another staff member had collected the child immediately and he was returned safely.

She said the centre was working closely with the child's parent and the regulatory authority to prevent similar incidents from happening.

"Our centre's perimeter fence and security are compliant with the regulations however we have already engaged our facilities team to install temporary fencing to minimise the immediate risk of this reoccuring while a permanent change is made," she said.

Noah, 5, and his mother Kaity Klinger.

The Education Department confirmed it was investigating the incident.

Ms Klinger thanked centre staff for their quick response and said she was grateful for the people who found her son.

"I'm more than satisfied by what Petit have done to rectify the situation," she said.

"They notified me as soon as they had him.

"I have spoken to the Department of Education and both childcare centres and I'm more than satisfied with what they are doing to fix the issue.

Parents from the Petit Early Learning Journey centre were issued this email after a child escaped the centre.

Ms Klinger has three sons at the centre and said she never had an issue.

She said despite her five-year-old's escape she would not be taking the issue any further.

"There's a lot of negativity on social media and it's not justified," Ms Klinger said.

"I am more than happy with the care provided.

"I will not be removing my children as it is usually a safe and happy environment for my children."