'My wife thinks we're trying for a baby, I'm sabotaging it'

A SNEAKY husband has shocked the internet with his admission that even though his wife believes they're trying to have a baby, he has secretly sabotaged her ovulation app in order to avoid getting her pregnant.

Using a throw-away, anonymous account on Reddit, the paternally reluctant dude shared a post detailing his situation.

"I'm in my later 20's. My wife is still in her early 20's," he writes.

"We currently have no kids, two dogs and have been married for only 7 months. My initial plan was to be married for two years and get established in our jobs, which are fairly new, then start trying for kids."

He goes on to explain that while he has tried to express his concern over trying for kids too soon, she "doesn't want to hear any of it," and is fueled by the fact that several of her friends are currently expecting.

"We dated for a total of three years before we got married. The first two were a sex filled romp," he explains. "My wife is a freak in bed and she sure showed it."

The newlywed continues, saying that since they got married his wife is disinterested in sex unless it is with the express purpose of trying to conceive.

"After we got engaged, it slowed down a bit and she wasn't as freaky, but it was still satisfying. Now that we're married, she doesn't want anything intimate unless we are trying. If I say, "Hey, wanna have sex", or even attempt foreplay, she brushes me off ... but ... if I say, "hey, let's make a baby!" she turns back into freak mode."

He goes on to explain that his wife asked him to download an app to track her ovulation times, in order for the couple to have a better chance of conceiving.

" I did, but manipulated the whole thing," he says. "When she thinks she's ovulating, she's not and the chances of her getting pregnant are slim to none."

"Sometimes I'll tell her that her 'peak' day (highest chance of getting pregnant) is coming up in a few days so we should start early. We have crazy sex for 3-4 days in a row and then nothing while she's actually ovulating."

Commenters on Reddit were quick to express their outrage at the situation - and share their dire predictions for what it meant for the man's marriage.

"This is a huge red flag for both of you," wrote one user, "you need to sit down and talk with her to discuss how and when you want to have a child."

Another commenter pointed out that the original poster's behaviour was not only dishonest, but predatory.

"This is also bordering on coercion," the commenter wrote, pointing out the issues of consent. "Won't have sex with me when I ask you to? Oh, let me lie to you and make it seem like we're trying to get pregnant. The fact that she doesn't consent to the first option, but consents to the second one, is what makes it coercive."

Another user was equally outraged, although seemed to side with the original poster.

"Yeah. No sex unless in baby making mode should be a deal breaker," the commenter wrote. "Intimacy is the glue that binds your relationship. Serotonin and dopamine and oxytocin. Your marriage is circling the drain."

While the original poster seems to acknowledge that what he is doing is wrong, he doesn't plan on changing his behaviour.

"I'm a bad person," he concludes. "I will eventually give her a baby. Just not anytime soon."

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.