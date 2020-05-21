Myer set to reopen all stores next week

Retail giant Myer is set to have all its stores reopened across the country next week after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of the retailer's 60 stores will all be open on Wednesday after almost two-months without customers inside the shops.

All Victorian Myer stores, including at Chadstone and Bourke St will be among those to reopen.

Some shoppers will get instore sooner with trial stores including in NSW's Blacktown, Eastgardens and Charlestown opening on Friday.

Several Myer stores in NSW, Queensland, WA and South Australia have already opened in line with governments' COVID-19 measures.

Over in WA, the Karrinyup store will open a little later next Saturday as refurbishment works are under way.

The retail giant has ramped up safety and cleaning measures in its stores, and suspended some close contact services like shoe fittings.

While Myer was shut, supermarkets were inundated as Australians headed out for essential shopping.

Coles, Woolworths and Bunnings are among the retailers which reduced shopping hours during the pandemic.

Kmart has been among the retailers to stay open with strict social distancing measures in place.

Workers across the country in various sectors have been sacked as businesses shut to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra previously said retail activity was key to economic recovery.

"Public health and safety is the priority and that will ensure a sustainable recovery rather than a false start," Mr Zahra said.

"Each state is on a slightly different recovery path and those decisions will be based on local data and expert advice."

