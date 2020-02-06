Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr. and Ria Gabriella Williams
Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr. and Ria Gabriella Williams
News

Mystery after couple found dead on hike

by Amanda Woods
6th Feb 2020 12:12 PM

A missing couple was found dead this week off a hiking trail deep inside a California forest, according to authorities and a new report.

Investigators found the bodies of Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr., 29, of Big Bear and Ria Gabriella Williams, 27, of Santa Ana, around 1.30pm on Monday almost a kilometre into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and ABC 7.

Nearly 11 hours earlier, deputies had spotted Ms Williams' car in a parking area near the trail, police said.

The couple went for a walk into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake.
The couple went for a walk into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake.

Mr Stockwell and Ms Williams were last seen together in Big Bear on January 29, authorities said.

Two days later, a co-worker reported Ms Williams missing when she did not report to work, police said. Mr Stockwell had also been reported missing by his father.

"Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play," the police statement said.

But due to the circumstances, the case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Autopsies will determine the cause of death for both Stockwell and Williams.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks homicide investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAINFALL: Big wet set to ease for now

        premium_icon RAINFALL: Big wet set to ease for now

        Weather More than 130mm of rain fell in the Noosa region overnight but BOM is predicting we could see a break in the heavy falls at the weekend.

        ‘Love in the air’ at library this month

        ‘Love in the air’ at library this month

        News From movie nights to sewing workshops and Valentines Day blind book dates, there is...

        Stinky job to ‘bog down’ tourist strip

        Stinky job to ‘bog down’ tourist strip

        News One of Noosa’s busiest streets can expect delays months thanks to planned sewerage...

        SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates

        premium_icon SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates

        News Hear what the candidates have to say before casting your vote.