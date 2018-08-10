Mystery exposed as local wants to find someone who snapped

CAN YOU HELP? This negative of a mystery bride and groom has been found in Noosaville.

A TEWANTIN woman is hoping to turn a negative into a positive after finding a local piece of intrigue lying on the ground behind the Noosa Library at Wallace Park.

Pam Sweeney was walking with a friend who spotted what could be someone's lost personal keepsake - an old cutting of undeveloped photographic film.

The negative shows a couple who appear to be at their wedding in front of a stylish church.

This find was quite a few weeks back, but Pam's efforts to uncover any details of this apparent happy occasion have come up empty so she is hoping an article in the Noosa News may produce some answers.

Pam said the owner of the film may have been visiting the Noosaville library, which is closed now for upgrades, so she has been unable to ask library staff.

"It could belong to someone who was trying to research their family history,” Pam said.

"This would have to be quite old.”

Pam is a member of the Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical & Historical Research Group and has shown local members who have not been able to shed any further light on the image which shows the "bride” in a flowing gown and train with a veil, holding a wedding bouquet.

The "groom” is smartly dressed in a suite with carnation and wears glasses.

Anyone who can help Pam should contact Peter Gardiner at the Noosa News who can ensure the information is passed on.

