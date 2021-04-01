Menu
This mystery man has been applauded for dropping in to a local liquor shop wearing a welding helmet.
Offbeat

Mystery man’s hilarious COVID safety decision

1st Apr 2021 4:30 PM
A man has been spotted taking COVID-19 safety measures to a whole new level of awesomeness

The mystery shopper was snapped wearing a welding helmet at a Townsville liquor store, while carrying a carton of VB, as Queensland continues to follow COVID-19 restrictions - including the wearing of masks indoors.

The masked mystery man at a Townsville liquor store
While the mast majority of residents are wearing masks of the surgical kind, it appears the mystery man either had trouble finding his own 'normal' face mask, or was deciding not to take any chances.

Either way, the hilarious image has proved a massive hit on social media, with commentators applauding the mystery man.

"Might be more COVID protected than some us," one person wrote, while another added: "That's what ya wear when ya don't want anyone to know you drink VB."

Originally published as Mystery man's hilarious COVID safety win

coronavirus health

