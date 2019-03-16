Mystery novelist to visit Peregian

ANNIE'S Books on Peregian will hold a "Footpath Soiree'' on March 28 to host a conversation with novelist Maryrose Cudkelly about her new book.

Broadcaster Mary-Lou Stephens will interview the author at the free wine and cheese event to discuss Wedderburn - A True Tale of Blood and Dust, Cudkelly's latest work, starting at 6pm.

The novel tells the story of a savage triple homicide which shook the small town of Wedderburn in Victoria in2014.

Cudkelly examines the case and asks the questions: Is it ever justifiable to kill a man? What does it take to provoke a murder? And does a killer lurk within all of us?

In the vein of Helen Garner's House of Grief, Maryrose goes through the details of this heinous crime after extensive research, including sitting through the court case and interviewing families of the murderer and the deceased, and many members of the small Wedderburn community.

Cudkelly is the recipient of many writing awards and accolades.

And while she lives in Melbourne, her family live in Peregian Beach.

The venue is Annie's Books on Peregian at 8 Kingfisher Dr, Peregian Beach.

Seating is limited but you can bring your own folding seat.

Call 5448 2053 for more information.