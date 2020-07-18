Menu
Jason Paul Hazelgrove, who disappeared from the Gympie region, has been missing for more than a decade.
News

Gympie dad's disappearance remains mystery a decade on

scott kovacevic
18th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
MYSTERY continues to surround the disappearance of a Gympie father after he vanished without a trace, over a decade ago. 

Jason Paul Hazelgrove was 38 years old when he disappeared on the morning of July 14, 2010 after being dropped off at a Lawrence St address by his brother.

Jason Hazelgrove was last seen by his family (blue circle) on the evening of July 13, 2010, and where he was last seen in public (red circle) on the morning of July 14, 2010.
He was last seen by his family about 6pm the night before, but his last known appearance was between midnight at 2am walking near the intersection of Tin Can Bay and Randwick roads.

He has not been heard from since.

Serious concerns were held for his safety; the not-for-profit group Leave A Light On, which specialises in keeping missing persons in the public eye, said last week it was "extremely out of character for (Jason) to not keep in contact with his family, nor go anywhere without his vehicle".

Jason Hazelgrove would be 48 years old now.
Mr Hazelgrove had served time in jail, but his mother said he was trying to turn his life around and "get back on the straight and narrow".

At the time of his disappearance, Mr Hazelgrove was described as standing 180cm tall with a medium build, brown hair, hazel eyes, short goatee beard and a fair complexion.

He has a full sleeve of tattoos on his left arm, and several more on his upper right arm.

Mr Hazelgrove was wearing black tracksuit pants, a grey T-shirt and white jogging shoes.

He would now be 48 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers.

