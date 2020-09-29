Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A scooter was found dumped in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.
A scooter was found dumped in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.
Crime

Mystery surrounds scooter dumped in mangroves

Matt Collins
29th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mystery surrounds a dumped motorised scooter found in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.

A walker noticed the red moped on Sunday morning and shared the photos to social media hoping to locate the owner.

Hoons leave trail of destruction through street

Good samaritan brutally bashed at Coast bus stop

Noosa police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said he was aware of the dumped scooter, which had significant damage to the body and wiring, but as yet no one had reported it stolen.

A scooter was found dumped in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.
A scooter was found dumped in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.

A red scooter, similar to the one dumped, had been reported stolen from Park Rd in Little Cove on Friday night, but Sen-Sgt Cavell confirmed the scooter in the mangroves was not the same one.

“It wasn’t the red scooter taken from Park Rd as that one was an electric type – the one dumped was motorised,” he said.

More Stories

noosa crime noosa police stolen scooter
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast GPS tracking helps nab car thieves 3500km away

        Premium Content Coast GPS tracking helps nab car thieves 3500km away

        Technology Car thieves caught just three hours after stealing a company car were no match for innovative GPS tracking developed by a Coast business.

        Golf coach facing charges turfed from juniors event

        Premium Content Golf coach facing charges turfed from juniors event

        News Leading golf coach asked not to return to Coast tournament

        Cyclist hospitalised after morning bike ride fall

        Premium Content Cyclist hospitalised after morning bike ride fall

        News A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after falling from his bicycle at...

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags