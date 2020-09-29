Mystery surrounds scooter dumped in mangroves

A scooter was found dumped in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.

Mystery surrounds a dumped motorised scooter found in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.

A walker noticed the red moped on Sunday morning and shared the photos to social media hoping to locate the owner.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said he was aware of the dumped scooter, which had significant damage to the body and wiring, but as yet no one had reported it stolen.

A red scooter, similar to the one dumped, had been reported stolen from Park Rd in Little Cove on Friday night, but Sen-Sgt Cavell confirmed the scooter in the mangroves was not the same one.

“It wasn’t the red scooter taken from Park Rd as that one was an electric type – the one dumped was motorised,” he said.