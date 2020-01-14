NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

A 2m long carpet python was removed from a bank at Noosa Civic. Photo: Wendy Jordan.

AN EARLY morning NAB customer was nabbed by Noosa’s snake catcher Luke Huntley before other bankers arrived this morning.

Mr Huntley said the 2m long carpet python was “beautiful”.

“It’s hard to say how old it was, but it was a beautiful python – it had stunning colouration,” he said.

Mr Huntley said the carpet python seemed keen to be the first customer of the day.

“I caught it on the front doorstep of the bank.

“It was right across the front sliding doors just waiting for the bank to open.”

Mr Huntley said he had been called to the Noosa Civic “about 10 times over the course of my career”.

“The Civic is surrounded by bush and there is plenty of wildlife around, not just snakes.

“What I love about the Civic is that when I catch snakes there, they never want me to take them too far away, just put them back in the bush.

“And they only call me when they have to.

“If there’s a snake out the back, near the scissor lifts, they’ll leave them and they eventually go back to the bush.”

A spokesman from Noosa Civic Shopping Centre confirmed they were alerted to the visitor and called a professional who “came and he took it away”.

She said the snake was not venomous and no-one was injured.