Nabbed and released for a price, all in the name of 'chappy'

CHAIN GANG: Local good sports including realtor Joanne Marek and Cr Jess Glasgow are locked up and released for a good cause. Contributed

THE street in Tewantin became a makeshift prison, with six notable Noosa residents chained and bound together all in the name of charity.

'Chained to my Chappy' is an annual fundraiser bringing in much needed funding for the Tewantin School Chaplaincy which provides support and guidance to the students and parents of Tewantin School.

Joanne Marek of Marek Realty, Councillor Jess Glasgow, Chaplain Bill Howard, Tewantin School principal Rob Jennings, Steve Kilah from Scripture Union and John Jenkins of Ri-Con construction had the phone to their ears in a race to be the first to be released by calling for donations.

The local community rallied behind the prisoners with Adrian Reed of Dowling and Neylan in the spirit of charity, donating $1000 to see Joanne Marek remaining in chains, but Tom Offermann of Tom Offermann Real Estate came to her rescue and happily supported the cause with his donation of $1001, releasing Joanne from her bonds. It was all in good spirit and a great spectacle for the locals.

There were many other welcome donations on the day with the event raising a total of more than $7500 in less than an hour. What a fantastic result and great to see the community supporting local charity.