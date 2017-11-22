Nabooki gives 5% to early adopters

BOOK IT IN: Nabooki CEO and founder Richard Tenser at the company's Sunrise Beach offices.

BOOK IT IN: Nabooki CEO and founder Richard Tenser at the company's Sunrise Beach offices. Alan Lander

DEVELOPED out of partnerships with the likes of Telstra and Groupon and with more than a million people already booked, online reservations and management platform nabooki has now launched direct to small businesses.

The Sunrise Beach-based company is moving from strength to strength and in a step designed to gain further engagement and advocacy is planning to give five per cent of the company away to early adopters of their solution.

"Had Groupon made the same offer to their first customers, they would have each had shares valued at more than $US250,000 the day they launched on NASDAQ three years later,” nabooki founder and CEO Richard Tenser said.

"Whilst we can't say what the five per cent will actually be worth, what we can say is that we will be doing everything in our power to create real value.

"We are delighted to launch this offer to local businesses before the imminent release nationally and to the USA and UK.”

While around 80 per cent of Australians wish to click, buy and book, only five per cent of services are actually booked online, "but that's changing”, Mr Tenser said.

"Uber and Airbnb have paved the way for a new consumer expectation when booking services and nabooki provides an accessible opportunity for local businesses to take advantage of these changing consumer habits,” he said.

"With Noosa`s massive hire, services and tours sector needing this facility more than anyone we want to absolutely support this local demand whilst also allowing them to share in our success.”

Although simplicity is at its heart, nabooki is not light on features.

As well as bookings, it has the capability to manage payments, invoicing, accounting, calendar and mailing integrations.

It can also be easily embedded into a business's website or Facebook if needed.

Tenser said he founded nabooki "because I believe in small business and I wanted to create a way to level the playing field with bigger organisations with budgets and resources thousands of times larger than yours or mine”.

"Our world-class, simple-to-use booking and business management platform has been designed to do just this. Simply, it will enable you to delight your customers, streamline your day and grow your business,” he said.

Visit www.nabooki.com for more information.