NAC of working towards zero drownings

SWIM SAFE: Laurie Lawrence is children learn to swim at the Noosa Aquatic Centre.

THE statistics are alarming - a quarter of all drownings in Australia happened in Queensland in the 2016/17 financial year.

That's a a 9% increase compared to the same period 12 months earlier.

Seventy-three people drowned, including 13 children under the age of four, the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report showed.

Which is a good reason for Noosa families to be even more water safety conscious with the help from the Noosa Aquatic Centre.

At the NAC, 26 local children under five years of age took part in five free swimming lessons recently.

The NAC teamed with swimming guru Laurie Lawrence and Kids Alive-Do the Five, as part of National Learn to Swim Week.

Mr Lawrence said: "It's all about teaching kids to swim and working towards zero drownings among Aussie kids.”

The dedicated NAC swim teachers were excited to help make a difference in improving water confidence and teaching life-saving skills to our precious little ones.

They all had such fun during the week.

For more information on the Learn to Swim Program contact the NAC on 54480288.