NAC set to pull the plug for vital repairs

SWISH SWIMMING: An artist's impression of the impressive looking St Andrew's Anglican College aquatic centre, which is predicted to have a short-term impact on patronage at the Noosa Aquatic Centre. Contributed

ONE of Noosa's favourite fitness centres will have to overcome the double whammy of a complete closure to allow $965,000 of capital works and the opening of a serious rival down the road.

The 20-year-old Noosa Aquatic Centre will be closing for 6-8 weeks from June through to mid-August for works that include reroofing, replacing decking area and chlorine tanks plus the installation of a solar power system.

NAC co-ordinator Stephen James told councillors during a briefing this would be a "once in a generational” closure with works including re-grouting to the 50m pool possibly taking even longer than two months.

"While the disruptive nature of the works is acknowledged and management are disappointed to have to close the facility, unfortunately there is no way around the closure,” Mr James said.

"Fortunately this is the first time in 20 years that the facility will be closed to the public for an extended period and it is not expected to occur again for another several years.”

Mr James expected the St Andrew's Anglican College swimming complex at Peregian Springs, to open in August, to have a short-term impact on the NAC's patronage.

He told council CEO Brett de Chastel the overall hit to the bottom line was "always the unknown”.

However Mr James said when Good Shepherd Lutheran College swim centre opened some years back, the NAC's figures declined, but other schools quickly filled the void.

"I'm fairly confident we'll fill that gap long-term,” he said.

A masterplan will also be prepared for the NAC where Mr James said the revenue growth had plateaued after several consecutive years of strong gains.

"General admissions, retail and learn-to-swim program revenue tracked slightly behind budget, with stronger performances in squad, group fitness and gym revenue offsetting this.”

Mr James said NAC employee benefits costs were over budget by $4480 - "a pleasing result given the absorption of additional lifeguard costs (roughly $25,000 for the period) associated with increased supervision levels of the leisure pool”.